Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

It's the era of India, GDP to grow 8-10% for a decade: Fink

Over the next 10-plus years, India will grow anywhere at 8-10 per cent, the visiting executive said during a chat alongside Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani here.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us