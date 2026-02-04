<p>New Delhi: Slamming the Opposition parties for repeatedly attacking the NDA government, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda, stated on Wednesday that they have failed to build their credibility over the last 11 years.</p><p>Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Upper House, Nadda highlighted various reforms undertaken by the government and emphasized a "massive shift" in India's external security stance.</p>.Indian Pharmacopoeia now recognised in 19 countries: J P Nadda.<p>The Union Health Minister referred to 'Operation Sindoor' and other military strikes against Pakistan as examples.</p><p>"As far as security is concerned, I want to state that there has been a massive shift. Our neighbouring country, Pakistan—which always kept an evil eye on us and against which previous governments acted with a great deal of restraint—has been given a befitting reply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.</p><p>Nadda cited the surgical strikes conducted by Indian armed forces following the Uri terror attack, as well as the Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama terror attack.</p><p>He asserted that India is making rapid strides under the Narendra Modi government toward achieving its goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), and that the President's Address presented a clear roadmap for this vision.</p><p>He declared that the government has ushered in an era of "reform, perform, and transform," moving India forward from the earlier period of "policy paralysis" and "scam-ridden" governance.</p><p>Citing purported remarks by Congress leaders about corruption in MGNREGA, Nadda noted that the scheme had been reformed into a "leakage-proof, corruption-free" version known as G-RAMG.</p><p>He insisted that the Centre would continue to undertake necessary reforms in the future as well.Nadda also advised the Opposition to learn from the BJP on how to effectively protest and function while in the Opposition.</p>