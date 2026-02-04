Menu
Four booked, one held for firing at local RSS worker in UP's Gorakhpur

The incident took place in the Gagaha area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when Radhamohan Singh, manager of Leelavati Singh Smarak Inter College and an RSS worker, was returning home on his motorcycle.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 17:30 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 17:30 IST
