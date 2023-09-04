Building financial immunity for every stage in life

In an era of rapid change and evolving challenges, the importance of safeguarding one's well-being has gained immense prominence. The essence of the three 'Fs'—Freedom, Family, and Finances—has taken on a renewed significance. As we navigate through uncertainties, focusing on physical well-being remains pivotal. Simultaneously, the pursuit of financial security, without compromising on other essential aspects of life, has emerged as a critical objective.
In the past year, there has been a surge in people seeking answers to questions like "How to save?" and "How to invest?" on platforms like Google. With the current job market challenges, rising costs of essentials, and a lack of social security, concerns about financial stability are escalating. In this uncertain climate, we all aspire to protect our families from the unpredictable while maintaining our financial and physical well-being.
The concept of financial immunity differs for each person and their family. Amid the diverse investment avenues available, life insurance serves as a vital financial instrument. It not only offers financial protection for breadwinners but also presents opportunities for savings and investments, allowing the creation of a corpus to fulfil family needs.
To simplify this journey, let's explore different life stages and the corresponding life insurance solutions that can bolster and ensure one's financial immunity:
In Their 20s - 30s: During this phase, individuals possess youthful energy and aspirations. With steady income, the focus shifts towards securing their parents' future and building personal wealth. Here, term plans and ULIPs offer a combination of financial protection and investment potential. By investing early, they can maximise the benefits of lower premiums and capital growth.
In Their 30s - 40s: As responsibilities grow, aspirations expand beyond personal milestones to include family needs. Financial stability becomes crucial. To cater to growing family needs and aspirations, flexible term plans are essential. Additionally, supplementing this approach with child plans to secure education funding and guaranteed income plans to address short- and long-term goals offers a well-rounded strategy for comprehensive financial security. Moreover, incorporating annuity plans into the mix ensures a steady stream of income during retirement, creating a robust foundation for a secure and fulfilling future.
In Their 40s - 50s: This phase often involves taking care of aging parents, providing for children's higher education, and planning for retirement. The focus is on securing the present while preparing for the future. Term plans augmented with critical illness riders, coupled with guaranteed money-back plans and retirement savings, strike a balance between existing financial burdens and future aspirations.
Above 60s: Approaching retirement or a new phase of life, individuals reflect on financial milestones achieved. It's time to ensure a comfortable retirement and safeguard against unforeseen medical expenses. A well-rounded portfolio may include life insurance with increased coverage as per life stage, critical illness riders, and retirement plans to enjoy a secure post-work life.
Incorporating health riders with these insurance products enhances protection at a cost-effective rate. They act as a safety net, offering financial support during medical emergencies. By combining these elements, individuals can fortify their financial well-being against unexpected setbacks.
Life insurance is a comprehensive tool safeguarding your Freedom, Family, and Finances. With a solid foundation, one achieves financial health and immunity.
(The writer is Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance)