Mental health at workplace

<p>Mental health encompasses being functional on the physical, emotional, and psychological levels and a connection beyond—touching the spiritual aspect of well-being. Staying connected with oneself is crucial for maintaining overall balance.</p>.<p>This year’s theme for mental health is ‘Prioritising Mental Health at the Workplace’. Most of us spend a significant portion of our day at work. From getting ready and planning personal space around work to performing our daily tasks, our careers are intertwined with our identities.</p>.<p>For many of us, our workplace helps define our sense of self. We often believe that our paycheck, job position, and titles define our worth, and society tends to reinforce this idea by valuing these aspects. But while organisations capitalize on this relationship between career and identity, the conversation around mental health needs to be placed at the forefront.</p>.<p>Prioritising mental health at the workplace should not be an afterthought. Ensuring that employees are supported, empowered, and able to perform at their best is crucial.</p>.How ESG is reshaping careers.<p>We are increasingly hearing alarming stories: young professionals experiencing sudden cardiac arrests, burnout among teachers, or high stress levels among chartered accountants, bank employees, and IT professionals. These are signs of a deeper issue that needs to be addressed. How can individuals and organisations overcome these challenges and stay functional in the long run?</p>.<p><strong>Strategies for individuals</strong></p>.<p>Keeping calm might be the mantra, but it is often easier said than done. So, how do we achieve this calm?</p>.<p>Organise your day: A simple to-do checklist that marks what’s been done and prioritises important tasks can significantly reduce stress.</p>.<p>Social connections: Meet with people who care about you or who you believe matter in the long run—once every two weeks, or more if possible. Build a support system of meaningful relationships.</p>.<p>Engage in light-hearted conversations: Not everything needs to be problem-solving. Sweet, light, and non-goal-oriented conversations with loved ones can be a mental reset.</p>.<p>Daily reflection: End each day by reflecting on your feelings. Add a few minutes of simple exercise and practise the art of letting go.</p>.<p>Gratitude: Practising gratitude offers solace in difficult times and nurtures emotional resilience.</p>.<p>Organisations must take proactive steps to create a mentally healthy workplace:</p>.<p>Policies on mental health: Establish clear policies prioritising mental well-being, ensuring employees know their mental health is valued as much as their productivity.</p>.<p>Professional support: Hire or outsource mental health professionals to conduct regular check-ins, offer counseling, or guide employees through stress management.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Training and team building: </span>Implement training programs and activities focusing on team cohesion, stress management, and productivity. These efforts contribute to a 360-degree shift in employee performance and overall workplace morale.</p>.<p>Mental health is not the responsibility of one individual—it is a collective effort. It requires commitment from all of us—employees, employers, and society—to create environments where people can thrive. When prioritising mental health, we contribute to healthier families, stronger communities, and an improved quality of life. Let us work together to make mental health at the workplace not just a necessity but a priority.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(The writer is a practising psychologist and academician)</span></p>