No job guarantee for top tech school grads

Repeated requests by DH to the IIT Palakkad Director for formal comments and data on the placements made so far this year remain unanswered.

IIT-Palakkad used to have 90 percent placements during the previous years. It was 90 percent in 2020, 84.34 in 2021, 91.19 in 2022 and 90.05 in 2023.

The placement officer of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, which is one of the high-ranking engineering colleges in Kerala, says that bulk placements by IT service companies are low this time.

Last year CET had 80% placement, while it was only 65% so far this year. But the placement process will be on for a couple of months more and hence there could be further improvement in the total figures, placement officer Professor K Sunilkumar tells DH.

He also says that this year product companies and automotive companies were making considerable placements. Automotive companies that earlier used to go the or placements from mechanical streams are now making recruitment from other streams like computer science and electronics too, he added.

The average salary has come down to Rs 15 lakh per annum, even receding to as low as Rs three to Rs five lakh per annum. Not only is there unemployment but serious under-employment. The bigger companies are moving from growth mode to profitability mode and depending less and less on human resources. Joblessness or jobs with much lower salaries are affecting the mental health of students. There is a mental block in India which equals an IIT graduate with a one crore package. And the lopsided PR statements usually talk about the Day 1 placements and crore packages.” Singh suggests rolling placements instead of static annual placements wherein students who have passed out earlier, can also apply the next year.

Professor Furqan Qamar of the Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia University, says: “No jobs or lesser pay packets for IITians is not an educational phenomenon. It is an economic one as there is a slump in the global economy and it consequently affects our economy. The Indian economy has seen jobless growth for years, and hence the inability to absorb sound technical hands. Whatever jobs are on offer, the pay is low with no social security.” Reiterating his faith in Indian engineers, he says when the same talent goes abroad, they excel as innovators mainly because of an enabling ecosystem. “Here the researchers are hit by funding issues, peer group politics, non-academic work, quality faculty and inability to market their technology.”

“Indians have never been highly skilled at the cutting edge of Information technology. It is a myth that Indians are at the cutting edge of creativity. They are not. India is the back office of the IT revolution. Most of our foreign exchange comes from the grunge work Indians do at the back office. Indians are application experts and not innovators of the world,” economist Santosh Mehrotra says.

Even though the UN World Economic Situation and Prospects January 2024 report predicts India to grow at 6.2%, the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report says the global growth is projected to slow down for the third year in a row - from 2.6% last year to 2.4% in 2024. Overall, there is a slump in the economy, so all sectors are likely to be affected, says Dipa Sinha, assistant professor, at Ambedkar University.

As per LinkedIn data, more than half of the jobs in India will be affected by AI. A Goldman Sachs report of April 2023 by economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani says a new wave of AI systems may have a major impact on employment markets around the world. Shifts in workflows triggered by these could expose the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation.