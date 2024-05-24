Measures be taken to ensure well-being of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan: J&K students' body to Jaishankar

"Given the gravity of the situation and the urgency of ensuring the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens, we earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Their safe return home should be a priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm," the letter said.

"We trust in the prompt and decisive action of the Ministry in safeguarding the interests and security of Indian citizens in Kyrgyzstan. We request that proactive measures be taken immediately to ensure the well-being of these students," it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should "collaborate closely" with the respective government and diplomatic mission to "facilitate the safe passage of Indian students out of harm's way", the association said.

"Your swift intervention in this matter will be greatly appreciated by the students, their families, and the students' body," it added.

The Indian Embassy had on Thursday also posted on X that the "situation in and around Bishkek is normal and stable today. Flights to India are operational".

"Embassy is in contact with Medical Universities in Kyrgyzstan to address concerns of Indian students. They can reach out to the Embassy for any assistance at 0555710041 and 0555005538," it said.