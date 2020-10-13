JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore in two wind power plants in Karnataka: Report

In a further boost to Karnataka, struggling for funds to kickstart development projects amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Energy is said to invest nearly Rs 9,000 crore in two wind power projects in the state, according to a report by the Mint.

The company is said to have sought 3,150 acres from the state government to construct the two wind power plants.

One of these projects will be spread over 1,350 acres across Bellari and Davanegere, requiring Rs 3,900 crore of investment. The second project costing Rs 4,900 crore will be spread over 1,800 acres across Ballari, Dharwad, Gadag, and Davangere. Combined, the power projects are estimated to produce nearly 1,400 megawatts of electricity.

The state government has taken several measures to strengthen agriculture, Information Technology, and industrial sectors. It has also been inviting investments to augment development and boost its economy.