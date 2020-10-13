JSW may invest Rs 9k cr in wind power plants in K'taka

JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore in two wind power plants in Karnataka: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:04 ist
 The company is said to have sought 3,150 acres from the state government to construct the two wind power plants. Credit: iStock Photo

In a further boost to Karnataka, struggling for funds to kickstart development projects amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Energy is said to invest nearly Rs 9,000 crore in two wind power projects in the state, according to a report by the Mint.

One of these projects will be spread over 1,350 acres across Bellari and Davanegere, requiring Rs 3,900 crore of investment. The second project costing Rs 4,900 crore will be spread over 1,800 acres across Ballari, Dharwad, Gadag, and Davangere. Combined, the power projects are estimated to produce nearly 1,400 megawatts of electricity.

The state government has taken several measures to strengthen agriculture, Information Technology, and industrial sectors. It has also been inviting investments to augment development and boost its economy.

Karnataka
wind power
JSW

