Jute crisis deepens as prices fall below MSP amid reduced orders

Kolkata: The jute industry is faced with a crisis following reduced orders from customers, as prices of the golden fibre plummeted below Rs 5,000 per quintal, while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is Rs 5,335 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.

This alarming drop in prices has occurred despite projections of reduced production by the Expert Committee on Jute (ECJ), primarily due to significantly reduced orders for GBT (Gunny Burlap Textile) bags by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and State Procuring Agencies (SPAs).

"The raw jute price has slumped. The price for the new raw jute season (June-July) ideally should have been Rs 5,800, but it has come down to Rs 5000 per quintal," Om Prakash Soni of the Jute Balers Association told PTI on Tuesday.