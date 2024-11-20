Karnataka ropes in global giants for its skilling scheme

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, announced the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with global giants - Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and India’s BFSI Consortium as a part of its skilling scheme, Nipuna Karnataka. The target is train 1 lakh candidates in 2025, with a placement of 70 per cent of them.</p>.<p>As reported by <em>DH</em> earlier, the state government had approved Rs 100 crore for the skilling initiative for youth in September. </p>.<p>While Microsoft will undertake the training of 10,000 youth per year in emerging technology with focus on deep tech, Intel will train 20,000 in artificial intelligence (AI) programmes. </p>.<p>Other players, including Accenture and BFSI Consortium (an Indian platform that has brought together IT companies, educational institutions, industry bodies, regulatory authorities and fintech start-up), will train 10,000 candidates on cybersecurity and financial services, respectively.</p>.Google brings Gemini AI image generator to Docs.<p>Likewise, IBM will tutor the highest number of candidates (50,000) on AI and cloud services. </p>.<p>The category of trainees includes individuals who are currently enrolled in universities, colleges, or other educational institutions and even those who have completed their 12th grade or an equivalent level of education and are seeking further skills. Employed people seeking to upgrade or enhance their existing skills can also join in.</p>.<p>The total size of the scheme is Rs 300 crore, out of which Rs 200 crore will come from companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. TCS, Infosys and Wipro are also among the major participating companies in this initiative, according to an announcement made on September 9, this year. </p>.<p>A skill advisory committee has also been set up to take on the process of selecting participant companies, based on their capabilities. The committee will also approve the proposed budget for each company. For their part, the companies have to commit to employ at least 500 candidates from the pool in their Karnataka operations for a minimum of a year.</p>.<p>Similarly, the eligibility for academic institutions will be a minimum enrollment of 500 students across relevant disciplines and 5 years of experience in delivering academic programmes.</p>