Karnataka ropes in global giants for its skilling scheme

While Microsoft will undertake the training of 10,000 youth per year in emerging technology with focus on deep tech, Intel will train 20,000 in artificial intelligence (AI) programmes.
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 02:29 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 02:29 IST
