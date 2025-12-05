Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Karnataka targets $150 billion investment in electronic manufacturing: M B Patil

He further informed that, until November this year, the Union Government has cleared 17 investment proposals worth Rs 7,172 crore.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 23:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 23:40 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us