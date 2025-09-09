<p>Bengaluru: The global capability centres (GCCs) have emerged as a key driver of economic growth for Karnataka in the last few years. The state has consolidated its hold in the GCC market by hosting 230 mid-market GCCs.</p><p>"Karnataka is witnessing a rapid acceleration in the maturity of these mid-market GCCs, which are growing 1.4 times faster than their larger counterparts. This is fuelled by deep engineering R&D capabilities and a dense concentration of niche digital skills, especially in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Priyank Kharge, minister of IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj.</p><p>Kharge released a report titled "Mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Karnataka: Leading India's Next Wave of Innovation", here on Tuesday. The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in collaboration with global management consulting firm Zinnov has prepared the report.</p>.GST rate cut: From BMW to Hyundai, automobile manufacturers that have announced price cut.<p>Commenting on the report, Kharge stressed the need for stronger partnerships between the government, industry and real estate developers. "Bengaluru's growth story rests not on the government alone, but on an ecosystem approach to support the rapid growth of Global Capability Centres in Karnataka," he said.</p><p>"Our vision is clear: By 2029, Karnataka will add 500 new GCCs, create 350,000 jobs, and generate US $50 billion in economic output. The findings from Zinnov reaffirm this trajectory showing how Karnataka’s mid-market GCCs are maturing faster, driving AI-first innovation, and setting global benchmarks. This convergence of policy vision, industry confidence, and talent depth cements Karnataka as the most trusted destination for GCC-led digital transformation,” said Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, S&T, government of Karnataka said.</p><p>"This significant presence underscores Karnataka's remarkable depth in engineering R&D capabilities, effectively anchoring over 48% of the global engineering talet within India's mid-market GCCs", she said. </p><p>Pari Natarajan, the CEO & co-founder of Zinnov estimated the growth of India's GCC sector attaining a US $100 billion by 2030 by leveraging Karnataka's mid-market GCCs through its innovation in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud-native products.</p><p>According to the report, Bengaluru, which commands a dominant 35% share of the overall GCC market in India, making it the undisputed leader and the single largest hub for GCC operations.</p><p>As per the trends detailed in this report, Karnataka is solidifying its role as a global innovation hub, housing over 230 mid-market GCCs and employing over 74,000 professionals. These GCCs employ 50% of India’s AI/ML talent and 38% of the digital workforce. They collectively contribute 48% of all global mid-market GCC engineering talent and 50% of India’s product management talent in this segment.</p><p>Announcing the findings of the report, B V Naidu, Chairman, KDEM, said: "Karnataka is not just a hub, it is the backbone of India's global innovation leadership. Hosting nearly half of India's 480+ mid-market GCCs, our state is setting the benchmark for lean, high-impact innovation."</p><p>‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative is expanding growth into Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi–Dharwad, and Belagavi, with 15–25% lower costs and attrition rates. The mid-market GCCs are driving AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Analytics innovation. They are building AI Centers of Excellence, owning product charters, and embedding global leadership roles. Companies like Flexera, Bazaarvoice, Planview, and HERE have scaled rapidly from Karnataka.</p><p>Karnataka’s GCC ecosystem has maintained growth despite macroeconomic volatility, thanks to deep start-up linkages, university partnerships, and a future-ready talent pool, the report said.</p>