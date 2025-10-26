<p>Bengaluru: A simple hydration drink has stirred up a storm across the country.</p>.<p>The ORSL, a popular oral rehydration brand is under scrutiny after health experts went to the court as it is flavored and has high sugar content. </p>.<p>The experts opined that the court order is misleading consumers and defeats the purpose of oral rehydration salts prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a formula used during dehydration. </p>.<p>When <em>DH</em> visited pharmacies in the city asking for ORS, 60% of these pharmacies offered ORSL of either apple flavor or orange flavor.</p>.<p>However, when the reason for consumption was mentioned as diarrhoea, many of them took back the tetra pack and gave actual ORS or Electral powder. </p>.<p>The ORSL pack below the fruit’s picture mentions that it is not ORS and that the actual ORS packs contained "WHO recommended formula" to make the identification better. </p>.<p>However, these labels are often overlooked by people, said public health expert Srinath K.</p>.<p>"It is a marketing trick of the brand to name it ORSL and it is actually the mistake of the authorities for letting them sell it in a pharmacy as it is confusing. Uneducated or poor people will consume it as actual ORS".</p>.<p>The ORSL company defended itself, saying that it complies with food regulations and that it has not printed 'WHO recommended formula' on the packets.</p>.<p>The court has allowed the company to sell them till their stocks worth Rs 180 crore are completely sold. </p>.<p>A public health expert, on the condition of anonymous, said, "Risking the lives of crores of people for the company's stocks worth Rs 180 crore to be sold completely shows the value of human lives in the country".</p>