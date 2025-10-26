Menu
News in Pics | October 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 01:38 IST
Bollywood singer Javed Ali performs at an event, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Federal agents detain a man in a parking lot in the Avondale neighborhood following a confrontation during immigration raids, after US President Donald Trump ordered increased federal law enforcement presence to assist in crime prevention, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man dressed as Lord Krishna with others during the ‘Nag Nathaiya Leela’ festival in the Ganga river at Tulsi Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Athletes in action during the men's omnium elimination race.

Credit: Reuters Photo

From left, silver medalist Sri Lanka’s Ranatungage Roshan, gold medalist India’s R Manav and the latter’s bronze medalist compatriot M Krishik during the presentation ceremony of the men’s 110m hurdles at the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, at Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Credit: PTI Photo

Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari with others during BJP’s 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Gangarampur, in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 26 October 2025, 01:38 IST
