Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August

<p>New Delhi: The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors contracted 1.8 per cent in August this year due to a decline in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement and electricity, according to official data released on Monday.</p>.<p>The growth rate was 6.1 per cent in July.</p>.<p>The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 13.4 per cent in August 2023.</p>.<p>During April-August this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose 4.6 per cent against 8 per cent in the same period last fiscal.</p>.<p>The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth. </p>