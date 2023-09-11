KKR invests Rs 2,069 crore in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday said global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 2,069.50 crore into its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to raise its stake to 1.42 per cent from 1.17 per cent.

The investment is at "a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.361 lakh crore (around $100 billion)", Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The deal makes RRVL "among the top four companies by equity value in the country", it added.

KKR’s follow-on investment will translate into an additional equity stake of 0.25 per cent in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

"This, combined with its stake from its investment of Rs 5,550 crore in RRVL in 2020, will take its total equity stake in RRVL to 1.42 per cent on a fully diluted basis," the filing said.