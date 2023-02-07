Less than 25% of workspaces in India have adequate facilities to accommodate persons with disabilities: Report

Majority of the Indian private and public sector companies lack effectiveness and policy-oriented actions when it comes to people with disabilities, as less than 25 percent of workspaces in India have adequate facilities to accommodate them, says a report.

According to Randstad India's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Study, less than 25 per cent of workspaces in the country provide necessary support and facilities to people with disabilities such as accessible toilets, technical aid, and appropriate seating arrangement.

The study focused on understanding the inclusion of people with disabilities in Indian workplaces through studying the experiences and attitudes of employers, employees, allies and policy-makers. For the quantitative survey, Randstad interviewed 206 business leaders across levels and sectors.

"Creating a diverse workforce is a crucial step in achieving inclusivity in the workplace. However, true inclusivity goes beyond just diversity and encompasses the acceptance and integration of individuals from all backgrounds, including those of different abilities, genders, ethnicities, and sexual orientations," Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, said.

According to the study titled 'Embracing All Abilities', 67 per cent of the business leaders from Indian public sector companies and 55 per cent from private sector companies said inclusion is present, but not mandated in their goals.

"While many companies in India are still working towards creating inclusive workplaces, we believe that by fostering positive role models, investing in necessary infrastructure & accommodation facilities, and implementing effective policies and legal frameworks, we could fast-track significant progress in this area," Viswanath added.

The study further noted that only a very small percentage (17 per cent) of the business leaders from the public sector companies mentioned that their goals are aligned with inclusion. On the other hand, 53 per cent of MNC leaders have aligned inclusion with their business goals.

The study also revealed that when it comes to conscious Persons with Disabilities (PwD) hiring, most of these happen at the junior (29.84 per cent) and middle level (23.27 per cent). Their presence in the organisational structure of the company decreases as we move towards senior and management roles in the hierarchy.

According to the quantitative survey, 27.2 per cent of business leaders say that their organisations are collaborating with external groups to improve their inclusion of persons with disabilities.

"It is encouraging to see some companies actively stressing on PwD inclusion by collaborating with external experts to bring diverse perspectives to the table. However, we still have a long way to go," Viswanath said.