Letting people work from home is good for companies’ revenue growth

“This starts to be a more compelling case for CFOs and CEOs to not be five days in the office,” Sadow said. “People ask if revenue growth is the best proxy — you could also look at shareholder returns. There is no perfect answer, but we felt this was a first step in the right direction.”

The survey is one of the first broad-based looks at how different work arrangements impact corporate performance. To date, most research comparing remote and office workers has been narrow in scope, looking at, say, data-entry workers in India or call-center workers in China. Business leaders at companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., meanwhile, rarely cite financial data when imploring — or demanding — that workers return to their desks, arguing instead that on-site work bolsters collaboration and culture. Of the 5,565 companies in Scoop’s database, the share that require full-time in-office work has declined to 38 per cent as of October from 49per cent at the start of the year.

Return-to-office advocates have some fresh data to bolster their position, though. A separate survey of 4,505 full-time US employees from workplace consultant Mercer found that those who were in the office four days a week reported the highest levels of motivation and belonging. They were also most likely to recommend their company as a good employer, and felt most strongly that their career goals could be met. A similar Mercer survey last year, however, found that those working just one day on site were the most engaged.