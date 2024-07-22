Liquid ETFs spell smoother demat operations and better use of idle cash

Money transfer for trades gets simplified: All the money lying idle in a trading account has to be returned to the linked savings account of the investor periodically. Therefore, when a good investment opportunity comes at short notice, it becomes a time-consuming process to transfer money from your bank to your trading account. And if any technical problems occur with the payment gateway, it will mean more hassles and possibly lost opportunities. On the other hand, if you hold liquid ETFs in your account, you can quickly sell the units and execute your trade without delay.