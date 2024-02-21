‘Madame Web’ at $26 million spells trouble for Sony superheroes

By Thomas Buckley

Spider-Man movies have been a gold mine for Sony Pictures. Spinoffs like the new Madame Web not so much.

The latest film in the studio’s Spider-verse, Madame Web took in $26.1 million in ticket sales at domestic theaters in the six days spanning Valentines’ Day through Presidents’ Day, researcher Comscore Inc. said Tuesday. The second-place finish highlights the difficulties creating new hits around its Marvel Comics star.

Bob Marley: One Love, a Paramount Pictures release about the reggae singer, took in $51.5 million during that period to top the weekend box office.

“It’s a big miss,” said Joanna Robinson, a co-author of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, a book about Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel cinematic universe. Sony marketed the picture “somewhat deceptively — the women are barely in their suits, and that seems a misfire to me.”

Since acquiring the film rights to Spider-Man for $7 million in 1999, Sony’s eight live-action and two animated movies featuring the web-slinging superhero have grossed more than $8.9 billion in theaters worldwide. But efforts to create something like the MCU, with its vast stable of popular characters, have faltered.

Sony’s strategy got off to a strong start in 2018 with Venom. The film, starring Tom Hardy, overcame terrible reviews to gross more than $856 million worldwide. The 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, amped up the silliness of the first picture and was similarly panned by reviewers. Yet it generated a still strong $507 million in cinemas.

But another spinoff, 2022’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, took in just $167 million globally and was such a critical fiasco that the online memes it spawned convinced Sony to re-release the picture in cinemas later that year just so audiences could mock it together.

With its slow start, Madame Web could end up doing even worse. The film, based on a character with clairvoyant powers, delivered the lowest opening weekend of any picture in the Sony Spider-Man universe so far.

Madame Web features Dakota Johnson, star of the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy, in the lead role, along with Sydney Sweeney, from HBO’s Euphoria series and Anyone But You, a Sony romantic comedy that became a sleeper hit.

Written and directed by S.J. Clarkson in her feature-length debut, the film has been panned by both audiences and critics.