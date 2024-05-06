Managing equity investments for better returns

Firstly, have the equity investments been made for a financial goal or because markets were doing well and it seemed like a good time to make some quick money? All around one hears stories of fantabulous returns made in a short period. Tag a financial goal to all equity investments and have at least 7-10 years holding period. Investors who cannot do so should exit and invest as per their investment horizon. For example, if the holding period is 2 years, an ultra-short term fund or arbitrage fund would be recommended and not an equity fund as it can be very volatile.