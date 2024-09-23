Market cheer to continue; eyes on fresh macros

Last week, domestic equities rallied for the second consecutive week supported by positive global cues after a sharp 50 bps rate cut by US Fed and 4-month low initial jobless claim. Nifty touched a new high of 25,849 and closed the week with handsome gains of 434 points (+1.7 per cent) at record high levels of 25791 levels. Broader market however bore the brunt of the profit booking with the Midcap100 up only 0.3 per cent while Smallcap100 lost 0.9 per cent. Sectorally it was a mixed bag with realty, private bank, financials, and auto up 2-4 per cent. PSU banks, pharma and IT were the biggest losers in the range of 2-3 per cent.