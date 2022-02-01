Markets Live: D-Street braces for back-to-business Budget
Markets Live: D-Street braces for back-to-business Budget
updated: Feb 01 2022, 08:28 ist
Markets closed on a positive note taking cues from the Economic Survey on Monday. D-Street is now bracing itself for FM's second pandemic Budget. Stay tuned!
08:05
Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday for public holiday.
07:56
How markets reacted to Budgets in the past
Every year, when the incumbent Union Finance Minister presents the annual Budget for the forthcoming fiscal, the stock markets have reacted with varying degrees of volatility as investors try to make sense of all the announcements made and their implication for the next year. The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- have broadly reacted negatively to the Budget presentations since 2009. Last year, however,the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
07:55
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude for April delivery was up 14 cents, or 0.2% at $89.40 a barrel at 0150 GMT.
The front-month contract for March delivery expired on Monday at $91.21 a barrel, up 1.3%.
07:51
The rupee surged 45 paise to close at 74.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by positive domestic equities and improved risk appetite.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.97 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.60 and a low of 75.05. It finally settled at 74.62, a rise of 45 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.07 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22.
07:46
"The major macro indicators of the Survey gave confidence that the country is well placed to face future challenges with GDP growth for FY23 projected at 8-8.5 per cent."
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21 on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus.
"Taking positive cues from global markets and favourable takeaways from the Economic Survey report, the market rallied ahead of the Budget day with all major sectors in the green. The major macro indicators of the Survey gave confidence that the country is well placed to face future challenges with GDP growth for FY23 projected at 8-8.5 per cent.
07:45
Tech Mahindra topped the Sensex gainers' chart, climbing 4.88 per cent, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries.
Only three counters closed in the red -- IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HUL, shedding up to 3.51 per cent.
07:44
Equity benchmarks notched up solid gains on Monday after a two-session sliding streak as healthy growth projections in the Economic Survey and supportive global cues enthused investors.
A robust recovery in the rupee further bolstered sentiment, traders said.
07:42
Good morning, readers, and welcome to DH. As we gear up for the Union Budget 2022, we bring you the latest updates on markets. Stay tuned!
