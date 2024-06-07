BSE denies tech glitch on June 4; lag in payment receipt from banks led to delayed mutual fund NAV

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said lag in receiving payments from banks led to delay in assigning NAV to investors who bought mutual funds on June 4 and there was no technical glitch at its end.

Many investors had complained on social media for failing to square off their positions.

Several investors purchased their mutual funds before the cut-off time, although they were assigned the Net Asset Value (NAV), which determines the fund's value for June 5 instead of June 4. This resulted in substantial financial losses to such investors.