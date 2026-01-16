Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Over 10,000 Bodo artists to perform Bagurumba together in the presence of PM Modi in Assam

PM will also flag off Vande Bharat Exprees between Kolkata-Guwahati, lay foundation for elevated corridor in Kaziranga highway.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsAssamPM ModiBodo

Follow us on :

Follow Us