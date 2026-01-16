<p>Guwahati: Over 10,000 artists will perform Bagurumba, the traditional folk dance of the Bodos, Assam's largest Scheduled Tribe, together at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday.</p><p>Artists selected from 81 Legislative Assembly constituencies in 23 districts would make single, synchronized presentation at 6pm, an event which the ruling BJP and its two allies from Bodo heartland, are projecting as a historic event in the run up to Assembly elections slated in March-April. </p><p>Deeply inspired by nature, Bagurumba dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance its visual elegance.</p><p>"Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi," said a note issued by the government.</p>.PM Modi to visit Bengal on Jan 17-18, address rallies amidst SIR, ED-IPAC row.<p><strong>Political importance</strong></p><p>The mega event assumes political significance too as BJP is projecting itself as the "protector" of the culture and identity of the state's indigenous communities as it fights against the Congress and its allies with a target to form government for the third straight term. Bodo People’s Front (BPF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), two parties from Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are likely to contest the Assembly elections in seat sharing arrangements with BJP. BTR has 15 Assembly seats and Bodos play a key role in at least 10 other seats. Assam has 126 Assembly seats. The alliance is significant as BJP and UPPL lost the Bodoland Territorial Council polls to BPF in September last year. </p><p><strong>Kaziranga corridor, Vande Bharat Express</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive on Saturday evening from neighbouring Bengal, another poll-bound state, will also perform Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715) on Sunday. The Rs. 6,950 Crore project will comprise 35km elevated wildlife corridor that seeks to prevent death of wild elephants while crossing the highway, particularly during floods that hits Assam almost every year. </p><p>On Saturday afternoon, PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express, India's first sleeper express train between Hwrah and Kamakhya, Guwahati, from Malda in Bengal. Modi will also lay foundation stones and iaugurate projects in Bengal before reaching Guwahati.</p>