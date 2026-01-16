<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming polls for the party president post. A notification, issued by presiding officer and senior party leader K Laxman, stated that nominations are scheduled for January 19, with the official results to be declared on January 20.</p><p>The notification stated that on Monday, nominations are to be filed between 2pm and 4pm, and scrutiny will be done between 4pm and 5pm. Withdrawals can be done between 5pm and 6pm. “The election will be conducted on Tuesday if the need arises; otherwise, the announcement will be made the same day,” the notification said. </p>.Uddhav-Raj reunion fails to dampen saffron surge as Maha Yuti sweeps municipal polls in Maharashtra .<p>The election is expected to happen unopposed as in the case of outgoing president J P Nadda, and his predecessor Amit Shah. The newly-appointed working president of the party, Nitin Nabin, is expected to take over the reins of the party. Nabin, who is the second working president of the party, will be the youngest president of the party. While the party does not mandate a working president post, it is now expected that an upcoming president takes over the position before being declared for the top job. </p>