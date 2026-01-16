<p>Mangaluru: Liannawati Lie from Indonesia is all set to fly her kites — Rama and Sita — at the ONGC–MRPL International Kite Festival, which begins on Saturday.</p><p>Lie is attending the Mangaluru kite festival for the third time. During her first visit in 2019, she flew a Hanuman kite, while in 2024 she showcased a furry character, Tinkerbell. Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Lie said, “Kite flying has been my hobby for the past 30 years. I have visited many international kite festivals to fly my kites. The kites are made of ripstop nylon material.” She added that her teammate Elli Herlina is visiting Mangaluru for the first time.</p><p>Claire Louise Hardwick said she has come with her husband Dave Hardwick from the UK and is visiting the city for the second time. “I love the hospitality of the people of Mangaluru. We have brought different kites to fly. Last year, slow winds and light showers played spoilsport on the second day of the festival,” she said.</p>.Kite flyers from 15 countries to be part of International Kite Festival in Mangaluru.<p>Baew Spaulding from Thailand said she is visiting Mangaluru for the fourth time and has brought hyper kites, quad-line sport kites. Explaining the speciality of quad-line kites, she said they are controlled using two handles with two lines attached to each, allowing for precise, multidirectional manoeuvres such as hovering, spinning and side-to-side flight.</p><p>She added that she loves Mangaluru’s food and is happy to be part of the international kite festival once again.</p><p>Sandrine from France has brought a star kite and is attending the Mangaluru kite festival for the third time. She has been involved in kite flying for the past 20 years.</p><p>Sokk Andres from Estonia and Machacek Jan Helmut from Germany said the venue of the kite festival is unique, with the sea on one side, and that they are looking forward to flying their kites in Mangaluru.</p>