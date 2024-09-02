Exuberant markets: Time for a reality check

Even investors moving funds from fixed deposits or taking loans should reconsider their strategy and keep in mind that markets always revert to the mean. Stop expecting a linear 20-40 per cent annual return. At best on an average, equities can yield 10-12 per cent per annum in the long term with some years being good and some years being bad. The arbitrage of borrowing at 9 per cent and investing at 12 per cent or moving from a 7 per cent deposit to 15 per cent in equity, does not work because markets do not only move one way - upwards.