<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by another USD 14.361 billion to a new all-time high of USD 723.774 billion during the week ended January 30, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.</p><p>In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by USD 8.053 billion to USD 709.413 billion, surging past the earlier all-time high of USD 704.89 billion recorded in September 2024.</p><p>For the week ended January 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 493 million to USD 562.392 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p><p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p><p>Value of gold reserves soared by USD 14.595 billion to USD 137.683 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 216 million to USD 18.953 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 44 million to USD 4.746 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>