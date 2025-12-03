Menu
Gold climbs Rs 670 to Rs 1,32,200/10g amid firm global trends, rupee depreciation

On Tuesday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,31,530 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:27 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 15:27 IST
Business News

