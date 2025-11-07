<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 1,24,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to fresh selling by jewellers and stockists, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-sarafa-association">All India Sarafa Association</a>.</p>.<p>The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity slipped Rs 100 to Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing of Rs 1,24,100.</p>.<p>In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,24,700 per 10 grams in the previous market session.</p>.Gold futures trade volatile as strong US data, Fed remarks temper rate-cut hopes.<p>However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver</a> prices remained flat at Rs 1,53,300 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, on Friday.</p>.<p>Globally, spot gold rose USD 19.84, or 0.5 per cent, to USD 3,996.93 per ounce while spot silver was trading 0.96 per cent higher at USD 48.48 an ounce.</p>.<p>"Gold prices gained on Friday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid growing concerns over a possible AI-driven bubble in equity markets and uncertainty surrounding the prolonged US government shutdown," according to commodity market experts.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 99.65, lending support to gold prices.</p>.Gold futures climb Rs 791 to Rs 1,21,313/10g on weak dollar, firm cues.<p>"The US government shutdown has entered its 38th day, weighing on economic output and delaying the release of key macroeconomic data.</p>.<p>"Given the combination of market uncertainty, dollar weakness and the extended shutdown, there may be further scope for gold appreciation," an expert said.</p>.<p>Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "Market participants will closely track speeches from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/federal-reserve">Federal Reserve</a> members and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/consumer-price-index">Consumer Price Index</a> (CPI) data from both the US and India in the coming week". </p>