Gold falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,24,600/10g; silver trades flat in Delhi markets

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity slipped Rs 100 to Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing of Rs 1,24,100.
Published 07 November 2025, 13:20 IST
