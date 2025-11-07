<p>Bengaluru: The railways has announced fares for the KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express</a>, which will begin operations on November 11. </p><p>Train number 26651 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam at 1.50 pm. The return service (26652) will start at 2.20 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 11 pm. </p>.PM Modi to flag off Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train on Nov 8; regular services from Nov 11.<p>The stoppages include KR Puram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad and Thrissur. The train will cover the 638kms distance in eight hours and 40 minutes, about 80 minutes faster than the current quickest service on the route. </p><p>The train will not operate on Wednesdays, and its primary maintenance will be handled by the South Western Railway (SWR) at KSR Bengaluru. </p><p>The regular service will have eight coaches (four motor cars, one executive class coach, one trailer coach and two driving trailer coaches). </p><p>The chair car fare will be Rs 1,095 while an executive class seat will cost Rs 2,289, exclusive of reservation fees, supplementary and catering charges, and GST. </p><p>Fares for the Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru direction will be higher if passengers opt for onboard catering, as lunch or dinner will be served on this leg. </p><p>On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural special service via video conference. The inaugural service (train number 06652) will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 8 am on November 11 and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 5.50 pm.</p>