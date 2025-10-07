Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures climb Rs 651 to record Rs 1,20,900/10 g as global jitters fuel safe haven rush

The February 2026 contract for gold futures increased by Rs 648, or 0.53%, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,22,231 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 07:08 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us