<p>Chennai: Senior functionaries of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), including its general secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand, on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the stampede at the party’s rally in Karur on September 27.</p><p>At least 41 people were killed in the stampede at the rally attended by TVK chief and popular actor Vijay. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/karur-stampede-supreme-court-orders-cbi-probe-3762239">Supreme Court transferred the case from the Tamil Nadu Police to the CBI in October</a> after the stampede led to a massive political uproar in the State which will go to polls next year.</p>.TVK chief Vijay's wish list for people; house, motorcycle and car too.<p>Anand, and party’s general secretary (political strategy) Aadhav Arjuna appeared before CBI sleuths at the agency’s camp office in Karur. The CBI had earlier visited TVK’s headquarters in Chennai to examine some documents and CCTV camera footage of the bus that Vijay travelled in. </p><p>The development comes amid Vijay <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-chief-vijay-to-resume-political-campaign-address-people-3807444">resuming his election campaign</a>. </p>