<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 466 to Rs 1,05,251 per 10 grams in futures trade on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mcx">Multi Commodity Exchange </a>(MCX), the October contract of the yellow metal traded higher by Rs 466 or 0.44 per cent at Rs 1,05,251 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,104 lots.</p>.Gold touches lifetime high of Rs 1.05 lakh/10g on tariff jitters.<p>Globally, Comex gold futures for December delivery fell 0.63 per cent to USD 3,498.14 per ounce in New York.</p>