Gold, silver futures rebound after three-day sell-off on value buying ahead of Federal Reserve's minutes

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery increased by Rs 674, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 1,23,314 per 10 grams in 10,726 lots.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 08:03 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 08:03 IST
