IOC, BPCL, HPCL post Rs 81,000 crore record profit in FY24

IOC in 2023-24 posted a standalone net profit of Rs 39,618.84 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing. This is compared with Rs 8,241.82 crore annual net profit in 2022-23.

While the company could argue that FY23 was impacted by the oil crisis, the FY24 earnings are higher than even the pre-crisis years - Rs 24,184 crore net profit in 2021-22 and Rs 21,836 crore in 2020-21.