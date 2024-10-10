Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

From the 30 Sensex companies, PowerGrid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 07:01 IST
Business NewsShare MarketMarketsStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us