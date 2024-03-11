Markets expected to hit new highs this week on strong macro sentiment

Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward price-earnings ratio of 19.5x, which is in line with its 10-year average, even as broader markets trade at expensive valuations. Hence we expect the large caps to outperform the mid and small caps in the near term. Overall, markets would take cues from economic data, announcements relating to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the timing and quantum of easing in the interest rate cycle, both globally and in India.