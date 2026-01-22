<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped 1 per cent in early trade on Thursday, led by advances in PSU banks, Services and Auto stocks as global sentiment improved after easing geopolitical trade tensions, lifting the investor sentiment.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the 30-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse-sensex">BSE Sensex</a> climbed 774.04 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 82,683.67 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 233.85 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 25,391.35.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics Ltd, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.</p>.Stock markets fall for 3rd day amid geopolitical tensions; Sensex sinks below 82k.<p>On the other hand, ICICI Bank is trading marginally lower.</p>.<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has withdrawn from his threat to 'annex Greenland by force, if necessary.' Instead, in Davos on Wednesday he said 'we have reached a framework of a future deal on Greenland.' More importantly, the message that the US would 'refrain from imposing tariffs on Europe' takes away the threat of a US- Europe trade war which was dragging the markets down.</p>.<p>"The consequent relief rally in the market on Thursday can be significant since there are about 2 lakh short contracts in the market and the market construct is right for short-covering," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>The Q3 profitability of companies have been affected by higher provision for the new labour code commitments. But the market will shrug it off since this is a one time commitment, he added.</p>.<p>The broader Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index and South Korea's Kospi index were traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.</p>.Gold futures hit record Rs 1.58 lakh/10g; breach USD 4,800 per ounce in global market.<p>US markets ended higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on Wednesday while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,520.47 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.14 per cent to USD 65.33 per barrel.</p>.<p>Slipping below the 82,000 level, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 270.84 points to close at 81,909.63. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 75 points to settle at 25,157.50. </p>