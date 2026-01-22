<p><strong>Free Bert</strong></p>.<p>A gloriously messy dad and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 22, 2025</p>.<p>To save her family's rink, a former skater returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 22, 2025</p>.<p>Iroha's life gets knocked off its orbit when Kaguya, a carefree runaway from the Moon, moves in and convinces her to perform in a virtual world together.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 22, 2025</p>.<p>Set in the 1980s, this mystical thriller follows a meteor crash in the superstitious village of Shambhala that unleashes possession and brutal deaths, pushing scientist Vikram to battle folklore and science to uncover an ancient evil.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Aha</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 22, 2025</p>.<p>Set against a backdrop of worldwide recovery (Covid-19 Pandemic), the Telugu love story follows Uday and Sandhya as they find love and healing amid life’s challenges, celebrating resilience and humanity.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: ETvWin</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 22, 2025</p>.<p>A police escort mission turns into a stark reflection on identity, bias, and justice as this Tamil thriller examines humanity within a flawed system.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>This tragic love story traces Shankar and Mukti’s intense bond—from manipulation and obsession to separation and a painful reunion—exploring toxic love, sacrifice and emotional scars.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>This Telugu crime thriller follows Sandhya (Sobhita Dhulipala), a criminology student-turned-journalist who becomes a true-crime podcaster.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>A suspended Ajay “Mark” Markandeya is drawn back into duty as he investigates a vast kidnapping and drug nexus connected to politicians eyeing the Chief Minister’s post.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Kannada & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>Vinay’s life spirals after he unintentionally kills a gangster’s dog, triggering a deadly 45-day countdown, eerie premonitions and a desperate search for survival amid growing underworld chaos.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Kannada</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p><em>Space Gen: Chandrayaan</em> is a dramatised docu-series chronicling ISRO’s path to the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing, spotlighting the human pressure, resilience, and resolve after the Chandrayaan-2 setback.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>An aspiring artist becomes a master forger for criminal gangs lurking in the underbelly of 1970s Rome in this drama film inspired by true events.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 23, 2025</p>.<p>This poignant drama follows nonagenarian Eleanor as she navigates grief, mistaken identity, and unexpected recognition in New York, where borrowed memories lead to moral and emotional consequences.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 24, 2025</p>.<p>World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: January 24, 2025</p>