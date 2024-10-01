Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing in previous session

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets.</p><p>The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers.</p><p>Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Titan were among the laggards.</p><p>In Asian markets, Tokyo traded higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to holiday.</p>.Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.81 against US dollar in early trade. <p>The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,791.93 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>"FII selling is likely to be absorbed by DII buying and, therefore, it is unlikely to do serious long-term damage to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.</p><p>The unusual volatility in stock markets is reflected in the 8 per cent spike in Shanghai Composite index and the 4.8 per cent crash in Nikkei index yesterday, Vijayakumar said.</p><p>"This extreme volatility is likely to stabilise soon," he added.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.29 per cent to USD 71.77 barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.</p><p>The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,810.85.</p>