Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 23,417 cr; Infosys, TCS biggest laggards

While Reliance Industries Ltd, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Infosys faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance witnessed a combined addition of Rs 17,386.45 crore.