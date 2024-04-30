Nifty hits all-time high; Sensex nears lifetime peak

Mumbai: The NSE Nifty hit its all-time high level on Tuesday in line with optimism in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The NSE Nifty went up by 136.35 points or 0.60 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 22,779.75 in the late afternoon trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded with a gain of 230.75 points or 0.31 per cent to 74,902.03.

From the Nifty-50 pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Hero MotoCorp were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting in the positive territory while Shanghai traded lower.

Wall Street ended with gains on Monday.