Farmers to show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab: Balbir Singh Rajewal

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Tuesday said farmers will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning.

A decision in this regard was taken at a rally organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Jagraon in the Ludhiana district.

Modi will start his poll campaign in the state by holding his first rally in Patiala on May 23. He will also address rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.

From the Patiala parliamentary constituency, the BJP has fielded four-time MP Preneet Kaur. BJP's Sushil Rinku is a candidate from Jalandhar while the saffron party has fielded former MLA Dinesh Babbu from the Gurdaspur constituency.