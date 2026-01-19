<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The family of a 42 year old man in Kerala, who ended life following a social media campaign that he misbehaved with a woman in a bus, is seeking legal action against the woman who unleashed the campaign.</p><p>Deepak U of Govindapuram in Kozhikode was found hanging in his house on Sunday. It was suspected that he ended life by suicide owing to mental agony and insult over the social media campaign.</p><p>Joy, who was serving as sales executive at a textile shop in Kozhikode, went to Kannur for job related needs on Friday. A woman who was traveling in the bus in which joy traveled posted a video on social media accusing joy of inappropriately touching her with sexual intention. The video went viral on social media. The woman was a youtuber also.</p>.Decide on sanction to prosecute Vijay Shah in 2 weeks: Supreme Court to MP Government over Col Qureshi remarks.<p>Deepak's friends and relatives said that Deepak was really upset over the incident. He even told some of his friends about moving legally to get the videos removed. But on Sunday morning he was found hanging. He was the only son of Choyi and Kanyaka.</p><p>His employer and friends tell that Deepak was never having any bad character. The woman also did not file any police complaint about the incident.</p><p>The incident had triggered widespread criticism of social media campaigns against individuals.</p>