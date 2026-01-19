Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Poland should show 'zero tolerance' for terrorism, not 'fuel' it in our neighbourhood: EAM S Jaishankar

In late October, Sikorski travelled to Islamabad and held wide-ranging talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, following which a joint statement was issued that featured the Kashmir issue.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsPolandS JaishankarTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us