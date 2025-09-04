Menu
Rupee falls 1 paisa to 88.03 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee recovered 13 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:44 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 04:44 IST
