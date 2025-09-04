<p>It's been more than one and a half decades since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-to-let-users-import-profile-photo-from-facebook-instagram-soon-3652427">Instagram</a> made its way to phones, but it never had a dedicated version for mobile devices with big screens, such as an iPad.</p><p>The wait is finally over for the launch of the Instagram app for iPad. It is now available on the Apple App Store.</p><p>The UI has a familiar design we see in a smartphone, but well optimised to spread over the large screen space of the iPad. It also supports vertical viewing to view fun reels endlessly for hours.</p>.Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri.<p>The layout has been well framed at the top to see the stories shared by the user's friends and family.</p><p>To help users find easy access to updates from the accounts they follow, Instagram is also introducing a dedicated “Following” tab on iPad.</p><p>It will have three options-- 'All', 'Friends', and 'Latest'.</p><p>The 'All' option, recommended posts and reels from accounts the user follows.</p><p>The 'Friends' recommended post and reels from accounts where the user and another person follow each other.</p>.<p>And, the 'Latest' lists all posts and reels in chronological order from accounts the user follows, with the most recent posts appearing first.</p><p>The newly designed iPad app allows users to expand the comments while the reel stays at full size. This makes it easy for the user to catch up on the best reactions without any blockage to view the reel.</p><p>Instagram for iPad is now rolling out globally on iPad models that support Apple iPadOS 15.1 and newer versions. It is free for download on the App Store. The new tablet design will be coming soon to Android.</p>.Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>