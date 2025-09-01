Menu
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 88.19 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a weaker note this morning and revisited its all-time intra-day low of 88.33 against the American currency, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:00 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 10:00 IST
